Lufkin beats Mavs on senior night, Nac clinches 16-5A 1 seed

What the Lufkin win did do was help out Nacogdoches. The Dragons beat Pine Tree 54-51. The Nacogdoches win and the Marshall loss put the two schools in a tie at the top of 16-5A. The Dragons and Mavericks will be co-district champs. Nacogdoches was the big winner though as they will be the 1-seed and Marshall will be the 2-seed heading into the playoffs. The Dragons had a better overall record against Lufkin (2-0) compared to Marshall (1-1) giving them the advantage.