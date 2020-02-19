Lufkin Police: Woman injured after 30+ shots fired at house in drive-by shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A woman was injured in a late-night drive-by shooting in Lufkin, according to police.
“The call came in around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday from 1301 Rogers St. of a woman who had been shot in the legs,” said Lufkin Police in an overnight press release. “Four people, including the woman, and a baby were inside the home when the shooting occurred.”
According to officials, it appears multiple people opened fire on the house. More than 30 rounds were accounted for.
The injured woman was taken to a hospital. As of 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, her condition was unknown to police.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS (8477).
This is a developing story. You can find the latest updates here, or streaming live on Good Morning East Texas starting at 4:30 a.m.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.