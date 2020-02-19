Regional water planning group focuses on preparing for future needs of East Texans

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The future was the focus for members of the Region I Water Planning Group meeting in Nacogdoches.
The group met Wednesday to adopt the Initially Prepared Plan (IPP) or draft plan required every five years by the Texas Water Development Board. The plan provides pages and pages of water-planning information for each of the 20 counties, stretching from the Golden Triangle of Beaumont to Tyler.
Topics include water usage, needs, conservation, and strategies, to name just a few. The region is blessed with water availability, but it doesn’t mean shortages can’t happen 50 years down the road.
The IPP must be submitted to the Texas Water Development Board by March 3. The final plan is due in October.
Kelley Holcomb, the Region I chairman, spoke with Donna McCollum about the plan’s importance to water users.
