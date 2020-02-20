Annual TxDOT campaign reminds Lufkin students to ‘Click it or Ticket’

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) spent Thursday morning visiting with Hudson high school students about why they should always wear their seat belt when in a vehicle.
Hudson High School hosted the event to help educate and reduce the number of crashes and fatalities involving teenagers who choose not to wear a seat belt.
KTRE 9′s Erin Wides stopped by Hudson High School to speak with TxDOT officials about the staggering statistics.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.