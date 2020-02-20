CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Flags stolen from Levelland Fire Department

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Police in Levelland are searching for the person who took two flags from the Levelland Fire Department’s headquarters at 502 Ave F.
Levelland PD says an American and Texas flag were taken around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Surveillance footage from Levelland FD shows a woman walking up to the flag pole at the southeast side of the building and try to kick out a light that was shining on the flags, according to KLVT-AM. The woman was not able to kick out the lights.
She then brought down both flags from the pole, laid them on the ground and removed them from their ropes. Then, she walked away from the station with both flags.
The woman is described as being white or Hispanic, who was seen on the surveillance footage wearing blue jeans with a black or dark colored jacket.
Those with information are asked to call Levelland PD at 806-894-6164.
This story was originally reported by KLVT-AM.
