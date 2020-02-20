East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle prices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re looking at the prices for the cattle market from the East Texas Livestock report out of Crockett.
Compared to last week, all feeder class, 4 hundred pounds and less, ended between four and six dollars higher. Classes over 4 hundred pounds ended steady to firm.
Meantime, slaughter cows finished just over two dollars higher, while slaughter bulls ended firm.
The East Texas Livestock report also mentions that commodity traders and feeder buyers remain optimistic as the market fundamentals continue to show strength.
The economy remains strong and foreign beef exports are also setting records.
