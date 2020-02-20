Enthusiast offers free swing dance lessons at Nacogdoches church

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Swing dance may have reached its heights in the 1930s, but the genre is making something of a comeback in 2020.
Swing dance groups are located around the world, Tyler, Longview, and now it is finding some roots in Nacogdoches.
Swing dance enthusiast Catie Mungia is offering a free east coast swing dance lesson on Sunday in hopes of starting a group. She spoke with KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum about the fun it brings to those who try it.
The swing dance lesson will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Austin Heights Baptist Church on the Appleby Sand Road in Nacogdoches. The lesson is free, and Mungia said there’s no need to bring a partner. However, comfortable shoes are a must-have.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.