First Alert: The rain moves out as a cold sunshine moves in for Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The rain faucet has been shut off now that a secondary cold front has pushed through the Piney Woods, allowing the drier air to win out as it pushes the moisture out into the Gulf of Mexico.
The trade off is that brisk, north winds will put a chill in the air, making for some cold, blustery conditions tonight and during the day on Friday.
With skies clearing out overnight, look for wake-up temperatures Friday morning to be in the lower-to-middle 30’s. The sunshine will be back out in full force on Friday, but it will be a cool sunshine as daytime highs only reach the lower 50’s as a result of the cool, northerly winds that will keep the air chilled.
A light freeze Saturday morning will give way to a partly-to-mostly sunny sky on Saturday. It will feel better on Saturday afternoon since a shift in our wind direction will lead to a slightly warmer day, with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 50’s.
As we transition into Sunday, however, a fast-moving storm system out west will quickly advance through the southern plains, bringing back the clouds and a 20% chance of rain to our area by Sunday afternoon and Sunday night as milder air returns as well. It should be noted that if we do receive rainfall, amounts will be far less than the past couple of events that have come our way.
A Canadian cold front looks to invade East Texas by next Tuesday. Outside of slim shot at some rain, the weather should be much drier as brisk, north winds will bring in some colder air and more sunshine to the Piney Woods for the remainder of next week.
