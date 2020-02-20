Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

TEXAS EXECUTION-RESCHEDULED
Execution rescheduled for Texas man condemned in 1996 death
HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has rescheduled next month’s execution of a San Antonio man condemned for the 1996 gang rape and fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl. Carlos Treviño had been set for execution on March 11, but a judge in San Antonio last week moved the execution to June 3 after Treviño’s attorneys requested that the previous execution order be withdrawn. Treviño's attorneys argued paperwork delays had invalidated the order.
AP-FBN-GREG-ROBINSON-ARRESTED
NFL free agent Greg Robinson jailed in Texas on pot charge
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — NFL offensive tackle Greg Robinson have been jailed in West Texas after federal officials said they found 157 pounds of marijuana in a car in which he and another man were riding. A federal criminal complaint accuses the 27-year-old Robinson and 27-year-old Jaquan Bray of conspiracy to marijuana possession conspiracy. The complaint says the pair were driving from Los Angeles to Louisiana when the Border Patrol stopped them Monday night and found several large duffel bags of marijuana in their sport utility vehicle. Robinson was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.
AP-US-OFFICER-SHOT-TEXAS-TRIAL
Texas man found guilty of killing officer, other man
MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — A jury has found a Texas man guilty of capital murder for the 2018 killings of a Dallas-area police officer and another man. Brandon McCall was charged with murder for shooting his friend, Rene Gamez II, and Richardson police officer David Sherrard. Police called the shooting an ambush. A Collin County jury returned the verdict Wednesday after two hours of deliberations. The 28-year-old McCall faces death or life in prison without parole when he's sentenced. Defense attorneys acknowledged that McCall shot the men but said the killings were unintentional. During the trial, jurors were shown video of the moment Sherrard was shot.
TRUMP-PATHS TO CLEMENCY
Trump picks pardon requests from wealthy pals and GOP donors
WASHINGTON (AP) — The 11 felons pardoned or set free by President Donald Trump this week were convicted of a wide array of serious crimes. But all had a common thread — they had advocates among the president’s wealthy friends and political allies. In at least some cases, Trump has personal relationships with those granted clemency. While Trump says he is righting wrongs, he is once again shattering institutional norms. Rather than relying on carefully vetted recommendations from Justice Department lawyers, Trump appears to have instead relied on GOP mega-donors, celebrities and Fox News personalities who personally vouched for those he picked.
TV-BLACK IN SPACE
'Black in Space' looks at final frontier of civil rights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A new documentary looks at the final frontier of civil rights: getting black astronauts into space amid segregation, discrimination and the Cold War. “Black in Space: Breaking the Color Barrier” is scheduled to air Monday on the Smithsonian Channel. It examines the race to get black astronauts onto rockets. The effort began under President John F. Kennedy. But the U.S. wouldn't send a black astronaut into space until 1983. The film shows how former Soviet Union beat the U.S. and sent into space Cuban cosmonaut Arnaldo Tamayo Méndez. He was the first Latin American and first person of African descent to reach space.
AP-US-MCDONALD'S-CHILD-STABBED
Police ID suspect in stabbing of girl at Texas McDonald's
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police are releasing the name of a 25-year-old arrested after he allegedly stabbed a child while she was in the play area at a McDonald's restaurant in El Paso, Texas. Police say the 5-year-old girl is in stable condition. Police say Isaac Dorfman ran away but was found hiding in nearby motel room and was arrested Tuesday. He is being held on a $500,000 bond. The girl's name has not been released. She was treated at a hospital.
VENEZUELA-JAILED AMERICANS
Maduro accused of "disappearing" US oilmen as trial delayed
MIAMI (AP) — Family members of six American oil executives jailed in Venezuela are accusing Nicolas Maduro’s government of “forced disappearance” after they were inexplicably missing for the scheduled start of their trial on Wednesday. Lawyers for the executives from Houston-based Citgo had been waiting at a Caracas courthouse for more than 6 hours for the men to be transferred by the nation's intelligence police. The men were detained in 2017 after being lured to Caracas for a business meeting. They are awaiting trial on corruption charges stemming from a never executed plan to refinance some $4 billion in Citgo bonds by offering a 50% stake in the company as collateral. The Trump administration has repeatedly called for their release.
HARVEY-FLOOD-LAWSUITS
Judge: Army Corps not responsible for Harvey flooding damage
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge ruled the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was not liable for damages to thousands of Houston homes that were inundated by two federally owned reservoirs in the days following Hurricane Harvey because they would have flooded regardless. U.S. Judge Loren A. Smith of the Court of Federal Claims dismissed the case on Tuesday. Smith says property owners downstream of the dams, called Addicks and Barker, had no grounds to sue the government for flooding their land given Harvey's unprecedented nature. Smith's decision comes after another judge determined the Army Corps was liable for damage caused to upstream properties.
AUSTIN-PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Austin police: Man kept driving with body of person he hit
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A driver has been arrested after police said he fatally struck a pedestrian in Austin, Texas, kept driving for about half a mile with the body in the car and then went to a beer garden. Twenty-four-year-old Paul Joseph Garcia remained in jail Tuesday on charges of intoxication manslaughter and accident involving injury. An arrest affidavit says witnesses told officers Saturday night that they saw a car hit a person who was on foot and then keep driving. The affidavit says the body pedestrian, who has not been named, went through the windshield and was found in the passenger seat.
AP-US-HUAWEI-LAWSUIT-DISMISSED
US judge dismisses Huawei suit over government contracts ban
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge in Texas has dismissed Huawei's challenge of a U.S. law that bars the government and contractors from using the Chinese tech giant's equipment. Huawei's lawsuit sought to declare the law unconstitutional. Huawei, China’s first global tech brand, has spent years trying to put to rest accusations that it facilitates Chinese spying and that is controlled by the ruling Communist Party. Huawei argued the law singled out the company for punishment, denied it due process and amounted to a “death penalty.” In dismissing the lawsuit Tuesday, the judge said the government has the right to take its business elsewhere.