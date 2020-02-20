Marshall police arrest man suspected of fatally shooting sister’s boyfriend

Marshall police arrest man suspected of fatally shooting sister’s boyfriend
Earnest Miles (Source: Harrison County Jail)
By Erika Bazaldua | February 20, 2020 at 8:50 AM CST - Updated February 20 at 9:25 AM

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police have arrested a man for murder following a shooting late Wednesday night.

According to police, “at 10:48 p.m., a call from a female caller [said] that her brother had just shot her boyfriend.” They responded to the scene at in the 1300 block of Evans Street, near Greenwood Cemetery.

Marshall Police said the alleged shooter, Earnest Miles Jr., 34, stayed on the scene until officers arrived.

The victim, Anniel Dixon, 31, was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Paramedics and the Marshall Fire Department determined he was dead upon arrival.

Anniel Dixon (Source: Marshall police)
Anniel Dixon (Source: Marshall police) (Source: Marshall police)

Miles was taken into custody and is charged with one count of murder.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.