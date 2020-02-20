Nacogdoches police: Woman arrested in connection to hit-and-run auto-pedestrian incident

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 35-year-old woman Wednesday night in connection to allegations that she was intoxicated when the vehicle she was driving struck a person on North Street.
Jeannemarie Minter, of Mount Enterprise, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a state-jail felony driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 charge and a state-jail felony accident involving injury or death charge. Collectively, her bond amount has been set at $30,000.
According to the Nacogdoches PD media report, the auto-pedestrian incident occurred at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4500 block of North Street. After the incident, Minter allegedly fled the scene.
When NPD officers located Minter a short time later, they found that she was intoxicated, the media report stated. Sgt. Brett Ayres, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, said Thursday that Minter had two children under the age of 5 in the vehicle with her at the time of the auto-pedestrian incident.
Ayres declined to comment on the victim’s condition or give his or her name.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.