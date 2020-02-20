Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! After a cloudy, breezy, and rainy first half of the day, we will begin to dry out later this afternoon and our cloud cover will clear out late this evening and overnight. Tomorrow will start off freezing for most of the area but at least we will have plenty of sunshine to last throughout the day. Mostly sunny skies and another round of lower 30s for Saturday morning. Cloud cover begins to increase later in the afternoon and evening hours of Saturday but we will stay dry until Sunday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies for the second half of the weekend and scattered showers will be possible throughout the day, although, the best chance for rain will overnight into the first half of Monday as another cold front moves through East Texas. Another cold front will push through later on Tuesday but for now, rain chances are looking more scattered and there’s a pretty good chance some folks don’t see any rain with this second frontal passage. If you want some good news, it looks like we’ll finally break the pattern of constant grey skies throughout the workweek as skies look to clear out late Tuesday and sunny afternoons will last through atleast Friday!