Thursday’s Weather: Rainy and cold this morning, Rain ends this afternoon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another rainy, cold start to the day. Temperatures are in the 40s, but wind chills are in the 30s. The rain will continue to be light to moderate throughout the morning and will start to let up by midday. Rain ends from north to south during the afternoon with some clearing possible by late afternoon. Even if the sun comes out, temperatures will stay very chilly in the 40s all day with wind chills making it feel like the 30s. Lighter winds and clearing skies tonight mean temperatures will drop below freezing. Mostly sunny and cool during the day Friday with afternoon highs barely reaching 50 degrees. Clouds begin to increase this weekend and rain chances return Sunday and continue into early next week.