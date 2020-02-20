WEBXTRA: Coach Kellor welcomes national exposure SFA’s basketball program is receiving

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University’s men’s basketball program has had a successful year so far. Fans are back to cheering on a team that looks to make a deep run into March.
Last year, SFA seemed to take a big step back, missing the postseason all together only a year removed from the NCAA Tournament.
The team saw a big turnover after the season with several players graduating and a handful moving on from SFA for various reasons. Only four players returned to the team this year, and Coach Kyle Keller brought in 10 new players. The concern would be how fast they would grow on each other.
If you spend any time around the guys, you can tell they are more than teammates. They are family.
The team beat Duke in November and touts a 23-3 record with a 14-1 conference record. Earlier this week, College basketball guru Dick Vitale tweeted out that people should pay attention to SFA. Other insiders have started talking about SFA being a bubble team for the tournament when it comes to an at-large selection.
Coach Keller talked after the 83-68 win over Central Arkansas about the exposure the team is getting.
