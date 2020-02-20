Wills Point Police arrest man walking through streets with knives

WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - Cameras were rolling when an East Texas police department found themselves in a dangerous situation.
Shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday, Wills Point police were dispatched to join the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office on Howell Street, for a call about two men with weapons.
According to the Wills Point Police Department, their officer arrived on scene and witnessed a man walking in the middle of the road with two large knives and a pair of scissors.
Police said they failed to get any compliance from the man after several attempts over 20 minutes. They proceeded to fire two rounds from a non-lethal weapon at the man, when officers said he continued to approach them.
A flash-bang diversion and a tazer was finally enough to cause the man to drop his weapons, allowing officers to contain him.
Police said the man was taken to a medical facility and then booked into the Van Zandt County Jail.
According to the Wills Point Police Department, neither the suspect nor any officers were injured during the incident.
Right now, the man’s name has not been released.
