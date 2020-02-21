Arrest made after woman driving stolen vehicle crashes with Rusk Co. deputies during pursuit

Officials in Rusk County have arrested a suspect involved in a pursuit early Friday morning. (Source: KLTV staff)
By Erika Bazaldua and Brennon Gurley | February 21, 2020 at 6:32 AM CST - Updated February 21 at 7:15 AM

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Officials in Rusk County have arrested a woman involved in a pursuit early Friday morning.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash-ending to the chase happened at the intersection of Highway 64 West and the Highway 135 bridge in Smith County.

The vehicle the woman was driving is believed to be stolen.

The subject was taken into custody after allegedly intentionally ramming a patrol unit. Sheriff’s officials said deputies from Henderson and Rusk counties were involved in the pursuit.

Officials told our reporter at the scene no one was injured in the incident.

As of 7:04 a.m. the scene was cleared.

This is a developing story and we will have the latest updates here and throughout the morning on East Texas Now.

