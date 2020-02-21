Arrest made after woman driving stolen vehicle crashes with Rusk Co. deputies during pursuit

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Officials in Rusk County have arrested a woman involved in a pursuit early Friday morning.
According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash-ending to the chase happened at the intersection of Highway 64 West and the Highway 135 bridge in Smith County.
The vehicle the woman was driving is believed to be stolen.
The subject was taken into custody after allegedly intentionally ramming a patrol unit. Sheriff’s officials said deputies from Henderson and Rusk counties were involved in the pursuit.
Officials told our reporter at the scene no one was injured in the incident.
As of 7:04 a.m. the scene was cleared.
This is a developing story and we will have the latest updates here and throughout the morning on East Texas Now.
