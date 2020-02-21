Astros players claim to receive death threats

“Every day we get them every day whether it be social media and private messages," Reddick told reporters. I know a lot of guys are fearful to put anything out on social media because every response is going to be obviously the cheater comments, and people take it way too far with death threats to not only myself but my wife, my kids, you know it’s way out of hand where it’s getting a little crazy so it makes you wonder going to some places where it could be very dangerous outside of the ballpark to even bring your family. It’s definitely devastating to see how people are reacting.”