Culture Expo planned in Nacogdoches for Saturday to commemorate Black History Month
By Donna McCollum | February 20, 2020 at 7:56 PM CST - Updated February 20 at 7:59 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Community Improvement Program will present a Cultural Expo, February 22 at McMichael Middle School on Southeast Stallings Drive in Nacogdoches.

"This expo will help us ‘Reconnect Our Heritage’, explained Reverand A.D. MIlls, the president of CIC.

There will be 25 exhibits featuring art, African attire, old and new tools and much more. Educational sessions on topics such as African American history, music and drums will take place.

