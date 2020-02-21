DPS: Pedestrian struck, killed by passing semi-truck on Hwy 259

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man was struck by a passing 18-wheeler on Friday morning, DPS says.
DPS PIO Sgt. David Hendry said the incident happened about twelve miles north of Nacogdoches on Hwy 259. At around 11 a.m. a 2010 International semi was traveling southbound. A disabled vehicle was parked on the improved shoulder, also headed southbound.
For an unknown reason, Hendry said, the driver of the disabled vehicle, who has not yet been identified, got out of the vehicle and walked into the path of the passing truck in the outside lane. He died as a result of the injuries he received.
The driver of the semi-truck,Luis Moreno, 33, of Laredo, was not injured.
