First Alert: Some patchy frost and a light freeze likely tonight

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Blue skies were smiling back down on East Texas today, and it was a joyous sight to behold after enduring all the cloudy, wet weather in recent weeks.
The mostly clear skies will combine with calming winds and dry air to lead to a light freeze for many areas tonight. In addition to the freezing temperatures, some bouts of patchy frost may also form in some areas. Therefore, make sure you cover up any tender plants or vegetation that are sensitive to the cold.
After getting out of the cold, we will see another mostly sunny sky on Saturday with highs in the upper 50’s.
As we transition into Sunday, however, a fast-moving storm system out west will quickly advance through the southern plains, bringing back the clouds and a 20% chance of rain to our area by Sunday afternoon and Sunday night as milder air returns as well. It should be noted that if we do receive rainfall, amounts will not be much as this system will be noticeably drier than the past couple that have come our way.
A weak frontal boundary pushing through on Monday morning will yield a 40% chance of very light showers, with rainfall accumulations generally averaging less than a quarter inch.
Behind this weak Pacific front, it will clear out and stay mild on Tuesday as sunshine returns to the Piney Woods.
We will then see a big dip in the jet stream allow for some cold air to break loose and send a Canadian cold front through our area overnight Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning. Since moisture will be lacking, very little, if any, rain is expected with its passage.
Behind this Canadian cold front, brisk, north winds will be howling on Wednesday with a cold sunshine on display as highs only reach the lower 50’s.
Once the cold air settles in and the winds subside, we will likely get one or two nights of sub-freezing temperatures for the end of next week.
