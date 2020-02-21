Friday’s Forecast: Sunny skies and lower to middle 50s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It will be a chilly start as most of the area wakes up at or below freezing this morning so be sure to grab the jacket before heading out. Skies will remain clear throughout the day so enjoy the sunshine while it is here! Afternoon highs will warm into the lower to middle 50s today. Another chilly but sunny start tomorrow but thanks to southerly winds returning, temperatures will be a bit warmer in the afternoon with most of East Texas reaching up into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for highs. Mostly cloudy skies return overnight into Sunday and we could see a few scattered showers during the afternoon. Better chances for rain will be overnight into early Monday as a weak pacific cold front moves through East Texas. A second, stronger cold front will arrive later on Tuesday and will bring another chance of scattered showers to East Texas that evening before our skies clear out later in the morning on Wednesday. Skies look to remain clear and sunny throughout the remainder of the next workweek!