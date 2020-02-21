Grilled chicken with creamy mushroom sauce by The Potpourri House

Grilled chicken with creamy mushroom sauce by The Potpourri House
Grilled chicken with mushroom sauce (Source: Pexels)
February 21, 2020 at 4:20 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 4:20 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Les Ellsworth, owner of the Potpourri House in Tyler, shares a recipe that you can easily make for dinner for yourself and your family. The creamy sauce makes it a wonderful addition to your supper rotation.

Mushroom Sauce Over Grilled Chicken

  • 2 tbsp unsalted butter
  • 1/2 tbsp olive oil
  • 300g / 10 oz mushrooms , sliced (Note 1)
  • Pinch of salt and pepper
  • 2 garlic cloves , minced
  • 1/4 cup Sherry wine , dry (Note 2 subs)
  • 1/2 cup (125 ml) chicken or vegetable broth
  • 1 cup (250 ml) heavy / thickened cream (Note 3)
  • 1/2 cup parmesan ,finely grated (30g / 1 oz) (Note 4)
  • 2 tsp fresh thyme leaves (or 1/4 - 1/2 tsp dried)

Instructions

  1. Heat oil and melt butter in a skillet over medium high heat. Add mushrooms and leisurely cook until golden brown - takes about 4 to 5 minutes. No need to stir constantly.
  2. Just before they're done, add the garlic and a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook until garlic is golden (~ 1 minute).
  3. Add sherry wine - it will sizzle! Stir, scraping the bottom of the skillet, for 1 minute or until mostly evaporated.
  4. Add broth, cream and parmesan. Stir, then lower heat to medium so the sauce is simmering - do not boil rapidly, cream may split.
  5. Stir occasionally and simmer for 2 - 3 minutes until it thickens. It shouldn't be super thick, this is a rich sauce.
  6. Stir through thyme, adjust salt and pepper to taste. Remove from stove. 
  7. Serve over Grilled Chicken, steak or other cooked protein. Toss through pasta, stuff over  baked Potato

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.