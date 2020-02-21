Hormel Foods acquires Sadler’s Smokehouse, says operations will continue in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Hormel Foods Corporation announced Thursday its plan to buy Sadler’s Smokehouse, a family-owned business in East Texas. Hormel Foods has been a customer of Sadler’s Smokehouse for over two decades, the company sais.
"Sadler’s Smokehouse is a great company with an impressive history, talented team and an outstanding portfolio of on-trend products that resonate with consumers, customers and operators,” said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer at Hormel Foods. “This is a very strategic acquisition for our foodservice business and it gives us another successful brand to expand into the retail and deli channels.”
The owner of Sadler’s said they are excited about the acquisition.
“Hormel Foods has an excellent reputation as one of the best food companies in the world,” said Harold J. Sadler, owner, Sadler’s Smokehouse. “We are excited for our employees and family knowing Hormel Foods will continue the Sadler family legacy.”
The company said Sadler’s Smokehouse will continue operations from the Henderson, Texas, facility and will report into the Refrigerated Foods segment. The transaction was structured as an asset sale and is expected to close in March 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.
