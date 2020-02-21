Hudson VFD: $96k worth of equipment stolen from station, officials seek information

Hudson VFD: $96k worth of equipment stolen from station, officials seek information
Officials need help finding out who is responsible for an alleged burglary at the Hudson VFD. (Source: KTRE Staff)
By Erika Bazaldua | February 21, 2020 at 7:24 AM CST - Updated February 21 at 7:24 AM

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - The Hudson Volunteer Fire Department is asking for information following a burglary at their station.

According to a Facebook post Thursday night, the alleged burglary happened sometime between “mid-day February 18th 'till the afternoon on February 20th.”

Officials said $96,000 worth of equipment was taken. No word on exactly what was taken.

Sometime from mid-day February 18th till the afternoon on February 20th, some person or persons broke into our Fire...

Posted by Hudson Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, February 20, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Angelina County Sheriff’s office or the Hudson Police Department.

Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.