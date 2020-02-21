Hudson VFD: $96k worth of equipment stolen from station, officials seek information

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - The Hudson Volunteer Fire Department is asking for information following a burglary at their station.
According to a Facebook post Thursday night, the alleged burglary happened sometime between “mid-day February 18th 'till the afternoon on February 20th.”
Officials said $96,000 worth of equipment was taken. No word on exactly what was taken.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Angelina County Sheriff’s office or the Hudson Police Department.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.