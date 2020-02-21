IATA: Virus may slash $29 billion from airlines’ revenue

In this Jan. 30, 2020, file photo, travelers wearing face masks stand in line at the check-in counters for Cathay Pacific at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China. The outbreak of the new virus threatens to erase $29 billion of this year's revenue for global airlines, mostly for Chinese carriers, as travel crashes worldwide, according to the International Air Transport Association. (Source: AP Photo/Erika Kinetz, File)