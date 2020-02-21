No survivors after plane crashes southeast of Abilene

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Three people on board a small passenger jet have died after it crashed near Lake Coleman, southeast of Abilene.
The Department of Public Safety says it was notified of a possible plane crash around 6 a.m. in Coleman County.
First responders made it to the crash site around 10 a.m. and found all those on board the Beechcraft King Air BE 200 plane did not survive.
The National Transportation Safety Board is responding and will investigate this crash. A preliminary crash reported will be posted on the NTSB’s website in about two weeks.
No other information has been made available on this crash.
