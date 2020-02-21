One arrested after threat of riot at Trinity ISD

TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - Trinity ISD police have arrested a man following a riot threat at the high school made Thursday.
Donovan Grant Gregory Craver, 19, is charged with state-jail felony false alarm.
According to the district Facebook page, they were made aware of a posting on a school computer indicating a possible riot at 7:30 a.m. Friday.
“As a result of this posting an increased presence of TISD law enforcement officers were at the HS,” the Facebook post states. “TISD administrators and the TISD police department have been actively investigating the posting and have determined that the threat was not credible. The individual responsible for posting the threat was removed from school and placed into custody. At no time were students in danger, but as an abundance of caution I wanted to inform parents.”
