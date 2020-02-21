Panhandle cities enter HGTV contest in hope of winning entire town makeover

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cities throughout the Panhandle have created submission videos for a chance to be featured on an HGTV series where they give not one home, but the entire town a makeover.
In January, HGTV announced they will be doing a new limited TV series called ‘Home Town Takeover,’ where they launched a massive nationwide call for submission videos for the biggest renovation the network has ever done, which includes a takeover and makeover of an entire town.
The network asked for submissions from towns in the United States that have a population of 40,000 or less, that have historical architecture and a main street that needs a face lift.
“If we were to win, and we have HGTV, Home Town Takeover, come into our town and make all of these improvements, it wouldn’t just turn and go to waste in five years. We would make sure that we sustained it, that we kept the momentum going, and it would result in something far bigger than just a one time project,” said Katie Lingor, executive director of Borger Economic Development Corporation.
HGTV’s Ben and Erin Napier will be leading the project and plan on renovating multiple individual homes and revitalizing public spaces such as parks, local diners and recreation centers.
Residents in Spearman focused on their history and the town’s 100 year anniversary coming up in 2021.
“We wanted to tell the story of Spearman from the past and then into our future. We talked to our municipal judge, his family has been in the community forever, and he had a lot of stories about history that he shared with us,” said Spearman Resident Suzanne Bellsnyder.
Bellsnyder says they are a farm based economy, so they don’t have a lot of sales tax to generate extra revenue.
“So, you can kind of look at Main Street and see that things are starting to deteriorate a little bit like the sidewalks, some of our store fronts. So, we have a great community but not the resources to do the things that we want to do down here” said Bellsnyder.
Cities throughout the Panhandle and surrounding areas, including Dumas, Wellington, Portales and many more, have entered the contest in hopes of winning a town makeover that could potentially be life-changing for the town’s economy.
The winning town will be featured in a six-episode series slated to premier on HGTV in 2021.
