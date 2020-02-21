Silver Alert issued for Crockett woman who has been missing more than week

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Crockett woman who has been missing more than a week, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding her.
Faye Lynn Paul, 79, who may also use the surname Weisinger, was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 12 in Crockett.
According to a news release, she is a white female with gray hair and blue eyes. Paul is 5′2″ and weighs about 135 pounds.
When Paul was last seen, she was wearing a pink and white floral hat, a white cardigan, blue jeans, and white shoes. She was also carrying a pink and orange purse.
She drives a black 2015 Chevy Impala with Texas license plates FHZ674.
Investigators also want to speak with Paul’s nephew, 25-year-old David Wayne Denson. He is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes, 5′1″ and weighing about 240 pounds.
Paul has ties to the Houston County area, as well as Louisiana and Mississippi, according to police.
At 9:40 a.m., police confirmed they are serving a search warrant at the woman’s home.
Crockett PD is working with the Texas Rangers and the Houston County District Attorney’s Office on this case.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the Crockett Police Department at (936) 544-2021.
