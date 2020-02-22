DPS identifies man killed after being struck by semi-truck on US 259

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the man who died after being struck by a passing semi-truck on US 259.
According to DPS, the victim is identified as 23-year-old Ethan Smith from Nacogdoches.
DPS Sgt. David Hendry said the incident happened about twelve miles north of Nacogdoches on Hwy 259 Friday. At around 11 a.m. a 2010 International semi was traveling southbound. A disabled vehicle was parked on the improved shoulder, also headed southbound.
For an unknown reason, Hendry said, the driver of the disabled vehicle, identified as Smith, got out of the vehicle and walked into the path of the passing truck in the outside lane. He died as a result of the injuries he received.
The driver of the semi-truck, Luis Moreno, 33, of Laredo, was not injured.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.