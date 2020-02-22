Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 23 points and seven rebounds, leading a balanced attack that helped the San Antonio Spurs beat the Utah Jazz 113-104. DeMar DeRozan added 18 points and seven assists for the Spurs. LaMarcus Aldridge chipped in 15 points and eight rebounds. San Antonio had six players score in double figures. Rudy Gobert finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Emmanuel Mudiay chipped in 18 points and Jordan Clarkson added 15 off the bench for Utah. The Jazz had a four-game winning streak end with the loss.
DALLAS (AP) — David Perron scored his team-leading 24th goal and the St. Louis Blues chased Dallas goalie Ben Bishop early while extending their Western Conference lead with a dominant 5-1 victory over the Stars. Jake Allen stopped 18 shots in the Blues' third straight win since a 0-3-2 stretch that included an overtime loss at home to the Stars. Colton Parayko had a goal and two assists to help the Blues stop the Stars from pulling even in the West for the third time this week. St. Louis is four points ahead of Dallas with 20 games to go. The Stars have 21 games remaining.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luka Doncic nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and the Dallas Mavericks cruised past the Orlando Magic 122-106. Maxi Kleber added a career-high 26 points off the bench as the Mavericks improved to 19-8 on the road this season. They won just 18 road games combined the last two seasons. Evan Fournier led Orlando with 28 points. Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Terrence Ross scored 19 points. The Magic were doomed by another dismal shooting night. Orlando made just 9 of 43 attempts from 3-point range.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston outfielder Josh Reddick says he and other players have received death threats in the wake of the team's sign-stealing scandal. Reddick told reporters in Florida that he received threats on social media and people have commented on pictures of his infant twins, saying they hope they get cancer. He said teammates have received threatening messages and he thinks it will be scary for his wife and children to join him on the road this season. Union head Tony Clark met with the Astros and said safety had become an issue for some of his members.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It will be champs vs. cheaters in a World Series rematch when the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros play their exhibition opener on Saturday night. The last time these teams met, the Nationals were celebrating their first World Series title in Houston after winning Game 7 at Minute Maid Park. The Astros have since become the league's villains, with a sign-stealing scandal sullying their reputation and casting a shadow on their 2017 title.
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Corey Kluber feels like he is in a good spot with his delivery and the way the ball is coming out of his hand at spring training with the Texas Rangers. The two-time AL Cy Young Award winner had an injury-plagued final season in Cleveland. After being traded, he told Rangers manager Chris Woodward that he has a lot to prove. The 33-year-old right-hander was one of baseball's best pitchers over a five-year stretch before a broken forearm and oblique injury last season. He won 20 games in 2008, and the Cy Young Award in 2014 and 2017.
UNDATED (AP) — Top-ranked Baylor heads into Saturday's showdown with No. 3 Kansas carrying a league-record 23-game winning streak. That streak includes its first road victory in 18 tries against the Jayhawks. The Bears could deal a staggering blow to the Jayhawks' hopes of winning the Big 12 championship by completing the series sweep. A win at home also might solidify their spot as the overall No. 1 seed in next month's NCAA Tournament.
HOUSTON (AP) — A former Rice University football player has admitted to selling the drugs that a player fatally overdosed on in 2018. Stuart Mouchantaf pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute, causing death, and possession with the intent to distribute, causing death. The Beaumont Enterprise reports that as part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a charge related to distributing a controlled substance on a university campus. The charges stem from the March 2018 death of 21-year-old Blain Padgett. His death was ruled an accident due to the effects of the powerful synthetic opioid carfentanil.