Hudson VFD substation closed following burglary

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Hudson fire marshal Joe Burton enters through the same door which investigators say earlier this week one or more burglars forced entry into sub-station 2 on Hiway 103.
"It happened probably around noon Tuesday to one o'clock yesterday afternoon," said Burton.
Cut phone lines indicate the thieves were concerned about burglar alarms. There weren’t any.
Upon discovering the break-in, a quick check of three trucks told the department of 25 volunteers they lost a lot. The monetary worth of the stolen equipment totaled about $96,000, according to Burton.
"They went into every vehicle and took items out of every truck and every pocket. The only people that could use the equipment that was taken would be another fire department," said Burton.
There are no suspects. Burton says that not in an accusing way, but to illustrate the specific nature of the equipment taken.
Grants and fish fries pay for costly devices that keep firefighters safe, as well as those they're trying to help. Without it the trucks must be taken out of service.
“We’re not having any response out of this station at this time. Everything will be going to be coming from the 94 station and we’ve also contacted Central Volunteer Fire Department to help us out on this side of town," explained Burton.
Sub-station 2 had no surveillance cameras. Investigators are wanting nearby residents who do have cameras to check the video.
"A suspicious vehicle during this time period even just driving by their house it may give us a vehicle to look for," said Captain Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Department.
"It's going to be a tough case," said Burton, who also works for the Hudson Police Department.
Insurance may help, but volunteers know a good turnout at an annual fish fry in May will be most important.
Any person with information that may help with the investigation is encouraged to call the Angelina County Sheriff’s Department or the Hudson Police/Fire Departments.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.