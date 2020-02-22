Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off on a cold note with many spots in the 30s. By this afternoon, we will warm to the mid-50s and see partly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-40s. Tomorrow will be warmer, in the low 60s with partly sunny skies. In the afternoon, there is a slight chance of seeing a stray shower. For the start of the workweek, expect the mid-60s, a few clouds and the chance for a stray shower mainly south. We will dry back out on Tuesday and reach the low 60s. A cold front will pass on Tuesday and will drop us to the upper 40s for Wednesday, but we will remain dry. Thursday and Friday will be similar days, in the upper 50s to low 60s with clear sunny skies.