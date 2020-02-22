SFA baseball picks up first home win of the season

NACOGDOCHES, Texas - From SFA Athletics
Junior Angelo Gennari had everything working on Friday, striking out 10 SIU-Edwardsville hitters over six innings of work to help propel the SFA 'Jacks over the Cougars 2-1.
In addition to his 10 strikeouts, Gennari tossed six innings, giving up one run on three hits and walking none for SFA (2-3, ). Sophomore Tod Gauthe also made an impact on the mound for the 'Jacks, throwing one scoreless inning while allowing no hits, with no walks and two strikeouts.
At the plate, the 'Jacks were paced by senior Skylar Black, who drew a pair of walks.
GAME SUMMARY
The 'Jacks put runs on the scoreboard first, starting the scoring in the third inning. Junior Kyle Cullen came across to score the lone run of the inning for SFA and get them on the board.
After the Cougars rallied to tie the ballgame at one, the 'Jacks came back to re-take the lead in the seventh inning. Sophomore Kanin Dodge came across to score the lone run of the inning for SFA, which brought the 'Jacks lead to 2-1. The score remained 2-1 for the rest of the game, as SFA held on for the win.
GAME NOTES» Gennari struck out 10 Cougars hitters.» The SFA pitching staff combined to strike out 15 SIU-Edwardsville hitters.» SFA took the lead at 1-0 in the bottom half of the third and never lost that advantage.» Gennari put together six innings of one-run ball for the 'Jacks.» SFA pitchers faced 31 SIU-Edwardsville hitters in the game, allowing one ground balls and 10 fly balls while striking out 15.» The 'Jacks drew six walks from SIU-Edwardsville pitching.
Next up for SFA is a rematch with SIU-Edwardsville on Saturday, in a matchup set for 4:00 p.m. SIUE will play a game against UT Arlington to open the day, with that game set to begin at 11:00 a.m.