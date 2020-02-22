Suspects identified, some items recovered following burglary at Hudson VFD station

By KTRE Digital Media Staff | February 22, 2020 at 11:39 AM CST - Updated February 22 at 11:39 AM

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - The Hudson Volunteer Fire Department said some items which were stolen in a burglary earlier this week have been recovered.

According to a Facebook post from the fire department, they said some of the stolen property was recovered. They said some items were still missing, but law enforcement is still looking.

The fire department said since this is still an active investigation, they can’t comment in detail.

The post said suspects have been identified and the fire department will push for prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.

