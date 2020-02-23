Hand drum class provides education and joy for participants

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Those who attended the Culture Expo in Nacogdoches, over the weekend, had the chance to explore creativity and learn a little bit about the history and place of origin of hand drums.
Lessons, laughter, and newfound talents filled the music room of McMichael Middle School. Led by a gentleman who found his passion for drumming before he could even walk.
“My mom harbored that creativity and said, ‘Alright, cool, these are your sets of pots and pans. When you come in the kitchen and you’re bored, you can just pull these out and you can play,” said Casey Muze Williams, facilitator and executive director of Starr Avenue Co.
Williams shared more than 15 instruments with the group. One being the hang drum, originated from Switzerland, constructed of two half-shells of steel glued together at the rim, leaving a hollow inside.
“It was just great. I mean I’m looking at it initially like, look at him with those two big pot lids,” chuckled class participant, Cynthia Howard. “And then that sound that was coming from it was awesome.”
Prior to the class, Howard hadn’t played drums. She eagerly volunteered to play and appreciated the opportunity.
“For him to pull me in and be involved in that, that’s like the best workshop ever,” said Howard. “Hands-on and he was really informative and it was just so much fun to be involved in it like that.”
Williams said that when people see a drum, they may assume it only creates one tone, but he has explored sound, past just what the eye can see.
He demonstrated by gliding his hand across the drum head, while simultaneously hitting the drum.
“So then all of those make different pitches,” Williams said. “I love the fact that I can create pockets of things that kind of catch people off guard.”
When asked what it’s been like to share his knowledge and passions, Williams said, “The most life-giving thing that I could possibly do.”
If you missed the Culture Expo you still have a chance to explore your creative side. Starr Avenue Co. hosts hand drum sessions throughout the year. You can visit the Big Red Box on our website for more information.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.