New York times best-selling author visits Nacogdoches for new book signing

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A New York Times best-selling author visited Nacogdoches today. Kathleen Kent held a book signing for her new book The Burn at Bosslight bookstore.
The Burn is a crime series sequel about a strong female detective from Brooklyn who joins the narcotics bureau in Dallas -- which happens to be the author, Kathleen’s, hometown.
“When he invited me to come out and do my signing here for the new book, I jumped at the chance. I think it’s important to support local business, especially local bookstores,” Kent says. “Because this is the modern literary salon. This is where people come to not only share their love of reading but discuss ideas.”
The community got to meet her face-to-face. She says she is thrilled to be in East Texas seeing how independent bookstores are thriving.
“I try to make my book talks at smaller independent stores instead of the big chains because this is the real beating heart of a town.”
Kent says promoting her books in local books stores all over is also important to her because it gives her an inspiration.
“It’s one thing to get an email or a letter from a reader who’s really been touched by a book. But it’s something else to sit face to face with someone, have them share their own story and have them tell you face-to-face what your hard work has meant to them,” Kent expressed. “It touches people deeply, not just on an intellectual level but on an emotional level as well. That is why we write, to make a connection with people.”
Even though this is the end of her book tour, Kent says she is looking forward to working on a third series in the next year or so.
