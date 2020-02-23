Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Clouds will stick around for the morning with showers moving in for the afternoon. The majority of the rain will stay north of I-20 for the afternoon. Spotty showers will continue overnight as temperatures drop to the mid-50s. On Monday, a few showers will linger for Deep East Texas early but by the afternoon skies will clear and we will warm to the upper 60s. A cold front will slowly move through our area starting on Tuesday, bringing with it gusty winds. Wednesday will be our coolest day, only reaching the upper 40s. Temperatures will be on their way up on Thursday getting to the mid-50s with lots of sunshine. Friday and Saturday will be similar days with clear, sunny skies and low to mid-60s.