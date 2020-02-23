Texas seeks revenge on WVU

STEPPING UP: The Mountaineers are led by Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver. Tshiebwe has averaged 11 points and 9.3 rebounds while Culver has recorded 10.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. The Longhorns have been led by Matt Coleman III and Courtney Ramey, who have combined to score 23 points per outing.MIGHTY MATT: Coleman has connected on 41.2 percent of the 97 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 11 over the last five games. He's also made 78.6 percent of his free throws this season.