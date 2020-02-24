First Alert: Drier days lie ahead, but a mid-week cold snap likely to bring in some freezing temperatures

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The Pacific cold front that brought us some rain earlier this morning has now exited stage left, bring the Piney Woods some drier air courtesy of some westerly winds.
With partial clearing skies tonight, it will be a chilly night as overnight lows drop into the middle 40’s.
We will be in store for a partly sunny and mild day on Tuesday as afternoon highs top out in the upper 60’s.
A second and stronger cold front will invade East Texas late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning. Since this cold front will originate from Canada, it will turn much colder as brisk, north winds gust over 20 mph during the day on Wednesday. Despite the sunshine on Wednesday, there will be a chill in the air, with highs struggling just to reach the 50-degree mark.
With winds subsiding by Wednesday night, we will be in store for a widespread freeze come Thursday morning with lows in the middle-to-upper 20’s.
Despite the freeze, we will get plenty of sunshine on Thursday to get temperatures into the lower 50’s.
More cool sunshine will persist through the end of the week before milder temperatures and a few more clouds return by next weekend.
After getting a nice stretch of dry weather, our next notable rain chance returns about a week from now as warm, southerly winds return our moisture levels and combine with our next western storm system.
