High-speed Internet coming for rural East Texas

EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - Earlier this month during the 2020 State of the Union, President Trump promised high-speed internet for every citizen, including East Texas.
“I am also committed to ensuring that every citizen can have access to high-speed internet, including rural America,” President Trump said.
There are challenges that many East Texans face when using their electronic devices for work, streaming, and education.
“It’s frustrating, to say the least, and something needs to be done,” Emory resident, Destiny Slayton said.
Residents in Rains County, have struggled to have access to reliable high-speed internet and the community finds themselves driving into town just to get some work done.
“There’s hardly anywhere you can get wifi in the first place. I can only think of three places, school, the coffee shop, or the library,” Emory ISD student, Alyssa Harvey said.
This not only affects employees at work but also children and their education
“My daughter being autistic, she has her learning tablet device and she has to have that, or we have meltdowns, and she needs her education. She needs her learning,” Slayton said.
The F.C.C defines high speed internet as 25 megabits per second download and 5 megabits per second upload speeds.
And the impact of speeds on this community is huge
“You have issues not only with the quality and the video streaming the dropped calls, you have just the access and pricing… we have a whole plethora of people who just don’t have any access to high speed internet, and some don’t have it at all,” Rains County Judge, Wayne Wolfe said.
For some, streaming Netflix or learning on youtube is nearly impossible.
“You’re going to have to wait several minutes for it to load and then once you get in the middle of it, it’s going to pause and then it’s going to have to load again,” Harvey said.
And Connected Nation works to provide internet access to every state, specifically rural areas
“We have to get everyone up to speed because it’s the right thing to do. For us, as a non-profit, this is one of those issues that impacts everything and that we should all care about,” Director of Communications, Jessica Denson said.
Rains County will meet in mid-March to further discuss the possibility to provide funding to bring broadband to the community.
