EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A breezy start to the day with south winds gusting up to 20-25 mph. Temperatures are starting out in the 50s and 60s. A cold front will move through by midday. Behind the front, winds will stay breezy and turn out of the northwest. Skies will clear into the afternoon and temperatures will still reach the lower to mid 60s. A chilly start to tomorrow morning as temperatures drop into the lower 40s to start the day. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for Tuesday with high temperatures near 60 degrees. Another cold front will arrive late Tuesday into early Wednesday and will bring in much cooler air. Temperatures will drop into the 30s by Wednesday morning. Blustery north winds on Wednesday will cause wind chills in the 30s most of the day. A few clouds Wednesday morning will clear by afternoon but the sunshine won’t help warm things up much. High temperatures midweek will only be in the 40s. Sunshine continues through the weekend with a very slow warm up back into the 60s.