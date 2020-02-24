SFA gains momentum in latest AP Top 25 poll.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lumberjacks brought in 29 points in the receiving votes category. That is 7th best of all NCAA teams receiving votes that do not have a top 25 ranking. To put it in perspective the University of Houston picked up the No. 25 spot. The Cougars have 102 points.
At the Top of the poll, Kansas jumped from No. 3 to the No.1 spot after beating previous No.1 Baylor in Waco over the weekend. Baylor dropped to No. 2.
SFA hosts Northwestern State on Wednesday night at 6:30. A SFA win guarantees them a share of the Southland regular season title. A win and a Sam Houston win over Abilene Christian would give SFA the regular season crown and the top spot in the Conference Tournament next month in Katy.
