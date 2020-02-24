SFA professor shares concern for friends, colleagues in China amid coronavirus

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A professor at Stephen F. Austin State University is sharing his concern over how the coronavirus could have lingering social impacts for China, specifically on international relations with the college.
Dr. David Creech, director of SFA Gardens has made more than 20 trips to China. He’s an acting consultant for a university in China.
Creech was scheduled to visit his colleagues in China in Oct. 2019, but a family emergency kept him home. He’s anxious to travel, but knows now is not the time.
Creech does not believe the coronavirus outbreak will be detrimental to the overall collaboration SFA has with China research, but he knows the timeline will be disrupted.
“My friends are basically held up in their apartments for over two weeks,” said Creech. “Our studies will continue on paper, but travel is postponed for now.”
Creech is concerned about the social aspect the virus outbreak has placed on the Chinese, as well as all Asians.
“Chinese restaurants are losing business in Houston because customers are afraid to visit the establishments,” said Creech.
He added that he’s concerned about how some people may be treating all Asians, including Asian Americans, differently because of the virus outbreak.
Creech spoke with KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum about his concern for friends and colleagues.
