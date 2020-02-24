Shriners Hospital in Nacogdoches hopes to benefit from IHOP Pancake Day

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Tuesday is Fat Tuesday and there’s no better way to celebrate than at the Shriners Hospital’s annual IHOP National Pancake Day fundraiser in Nacogdoches.
Every year, the International House of Pancakes offers up a plate of pancakes free of charge. However, guests are encouraged to donate to organizations IHOP supports. In Nacogdoches County, that’s the Nacogdoches County Shriners.
The money raised this year will help pay for transportation costs to drive people to Shreveport and Houston. Many of these passengers are children who must visit these hospitals to receive specialized treatment.
IHOP Pancake Day will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25 at restaurants across the nation from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
