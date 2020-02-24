Silver Alert discontinued for missing Crockett woman as investigation continues

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has discontinued a Silver Alert issued for a Crockett woman who has been missing since early February.
Family members told police they have not heard from Faye Weisinger Paul since Feb. 7.
A Silver Alert was issued by TxDOT on Friday, but the department issues a notice discontinuing the Silver Alert on Monday. TxDOT did not say whether Paul had been found.
Police obtained surveillance video of Paul’s car leaving a gas station on Feb. 12. She was last seen with her nephew, David Denson.
Paul is a white female with gray hair and blue eyes. Paul is 5′2″ and weighs about 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink and white floral hat, a white cardigan, blue jeans, and white shoes. She was also carrying a pink and orange purse.
Officials are also looking for a 2015 gray Chevy Impala, Texas license plate number FHZ-6974. If you have seen this car or have any information on Paul’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Crockett Police Department.
