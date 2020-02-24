Texoma youth turns recycled trash into art

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - By turning recycled trash into beautiful art, youth from across Texoma competed in the 2nd annual Youth Recycled Art Contest on Saturday.
Participants had to effectively use recycled items to design and put together a piece of art. The art had to be made up of at least 70 percent recycled or reused items.
“The purpose of this exhibit is to inspire youth and encourage sustainability practicing by taking trash and turning it into art," John Buckley, President of Texoma Community Credit Union, said.
The competition was put on because of a partnership between the Texoma Community Credit Union, Texoma with kids, and Arts Council of Wichita Falls’ Arts Alive! Home & Garden festival.
“It’s a way for our youth to take trash and reuse it and make art out of it," Buckley said. "We’re taking a product that would be normally thrown away and making something acceptable out of it.”
The first place winner for the kindergarten to fifth grade age group was awarded to Valeria Granades for her “The Blue Bird” creation.
The first place winner for the sixth to 12th-grade age group was awarded to Jeremiah Armey for his “Never Forget” creation.
The 1st place winners both won a $250 savings account with the Texoma Community Credit Union for themselves and also a $250 donation for their respective schools’ art program.
