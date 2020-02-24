WEBXTRA: SFA coach Kyle Keller talks about the impact of Charlie Simmons on the athletic program

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It was a sad weekend at SFA as news spread about the passing of former Lumberjack head football coach Charlie Simmons.
SFA Atheltic Director Ryan Ivey stated that Simmons had died on Sunday morning.
Simmons was also a coach at Kilgore Junior College and Nacogdoches High School. When he retired from coaching, he served as a county commissioner for 16 years in Nacogdoches.
SFA basketball head coach Kyle Keller formed a relationship with Simmons over the past few years and looked to him as a mentor in East Texas. Simmons was a familiar face at SFA basketball games on the road and at home. He was also a frequent visitor to SFA practices. Keller talked to KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames about the impact Simmons had on East Texas.
