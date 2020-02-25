First Alert: Gearing up for a cold and windy Wednesday in East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today’s mild weather will be coming to an abrupt halt starting tonight as a Canadian cold front comes calling. There will be some clouds passing through with the front, and perhaps a few sprinkles tonight, but no rainfall accumulations are expected.
This will lead to a cold and blustery day on Wednesday as morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine. With brisk, northerly winds blowing in at 15 to 20 mph, daytime highs will struggle to get out of the 40’s.
With winds subsiding by Wednesday night, the clear skies and dry air will lead to a widespread freeze come Thursday morning with lows in the upper 20’s.
Despite the freeze, we will get plenty of sunshine on Thursday to get temperatures into the lower 50’s.
More cool sunshine will persist through the end of the week before milder temperatures and a few more clouds return by the weekend.
After getting a nice stretch of dry weather, our next notable rain chance returns about a week from now as warm, southerly winds return our moisture levels and combine with our next western storm system to bring us better odds of getting rain and some storms.
