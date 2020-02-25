Group dedicates benches in Banita Creek Park to thank participants in Home Garden Tours

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A group in Nacogdoches dedicated a set of park benches to the numerous people who help keep the city beautiful every year.
The Garden Capital of Texas Committee installed the benches on Tuesday in the Banita Creek Park. Each bench will feature the name of homeowners who donated their home or land for use during the city’s annual Home Garden Tours.
The exclusive tour is curated by the Garden Capital of Texas Committee and includes private home gardens and public gardens.
Organizers said the benches will serve as a testament to kindness and generosity for others.
“I hope they’re thinking about what a collaborative effort it involved, what it means that one person really can be a difference," said Angela Wiederhold, chairwoman of Garden Capital of Texas Committee. "These folks who donated their home garden, it meant so much. And, they taught people who came to visit their home garden, and they’re teaching them now about generosity and what it means to be a community.”
The 2020 Home Gardens Tour will take place May 30 & 31 in Nacogdoches.
